Is it really worth $380K and a three-foot swath of parkland to make driving more convenient?

Streeterville, the downtown neighborhood roughly bounded by the Mag Mile, the Chicago River, and Lake Shore Drive, doesn’t have tons of green space, but the city’s plan to carve up a small park across the street from the Museum of Contemporary Art moves forward, a chunk of lawn will be replaced by asphalt.

Seneca Park is a one acre facility with a playground located across from the museum at the northwest corner of the T-shaped intersection of Chicago Avenue and Mies Van Der Rohe Way, named for the celebrated German-American minimalist architect. 42nd Ward alderman Brendan Reilly recently got an ordinance passed in City Council to widen the Miesian thoroughfare by three feet to make room for a left turn lane southbound drivers heading east towards LSD. That means the park would lose a three-foot strip of land.

Neighbors I’ve heard from say Reilly claimed he vetted the project with the community, but it appears he only mentioned the project in a couple of unrelated public meetings. Reilly’s office didn’t return my call asking for more background on the plan.

The Chicago Department of Transportation spokesperson said in a statement that the turn lane project is estimated to cost $380,000, and claimed the purpose of the turn lane is not to make driving easier by giving left-turning drivers a place to wait out of the way of right-turning motorists, but rather “the goal of this project is to improve pedestrian safety.”

“Over the last decade, CDOT through the offices of Aldermen Reilly and [2nd Ward alderman Brian] Hopkins, has received numerous complaints from area residents regarding vehicular congestion caused by southbound traffic on Meis Van Der Rohe (Meis) from Chicago to Pearson,” CDOT stated. Wait, what? Aren’t you just talking about an inconvenience for drivers here?

“CDOT reviewed available data and conducted several site visits, and confirming that southbound traffic often backs up to Pearson [the next block north of Chicago Avenue]/Meis and blocks both the intersection and the crosswalks,” the statement continued. Oh, OK, that’s how the city is justifying this as a pedestrian safety project.

“This heavy congestion has also created pedestrian safety concerns as a result of conflicts between the heavy southbound left turns [towards LSD] at Meis/Chicago and the pedestrians crossing the east leg of [the intersection,]” CDOT said. “During rush hours, approximately 300 vehicles make southbound to eastbound left turns at Meis/Chicago, with 75 percent heading to LSD. Currently, the southbound lane on Meis is only 17-foot-wide, which is not wide enough to separate right turns from left turns in order to improve traffic operations and pedestrian safety. A 20-foot wide lane is required to provide separate marked right turn and left turn lanes.”

Since the sidewalk on the west side of Meis is at its minimum 6′, the three-foot street widening has to be taken from park area,” CDOT concluded. “The exclusive left turn lane will allow the installation of left turn signals at Meis/Chicago, reducing conflicts between left turning vehicles and pedestrians on the east leg, thus resulting in more comfortable and safe crossing conditions for pedestrians.”

It’s not clear from the statement whether pedestrians crossing the east leg would get a dedicated walk signal phase during a time when southbound left turns are not permitted, or whether it’s simply the case that pedestrians would get a “Don’t Walk” signal when left-turning drive a green arrow, and otherwise turning drivers have a regular green signal but are required to yield to crossing pedestrians.

So far I’ve seen no indication that this intersection has an unusually high number of pedestrian crashes. In response to my request for available info on the project, CDOT did not provide any traffic studies or planning documents, and a Freedom of Information Act request for CDOT email discussions of the plan came up dry.

So that raises the question, is it really worth spending $380,000 and shaving a three-foot strip off of one of Streeterville’s few parks to address “numerous complaints from area residents regarding vehicular congestion”?