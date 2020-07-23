Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 23

RTA encouraged by uptick in ridership on CTA, Metra, And Pace (WBBM)

Cook County commissioners celebrate appointment of 2 Black women to RTA board (Crusader)

Man’s arm struck by Red train while he reached for a bag at Garfield stop (Fox)

Proposed Bridgeport logistics facility angers residents worried about traffic, pollution, safety (Block Club)

Sugar Grove looking at grant to help pay for bike and pedestrian bridge (Tribune)

How has COVID-19 changed your biking habits? (The Chainlink)

Today’s the last day to pick up the Mellow Chicago Bike Map in the Chicago Reader

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.