A cure for the pound: New ordinance addresses inequitable car impoundment fee structure

Streetsblog Chicago doesn’t usually report on supposed injustices to drivers. But as investigations by ProPublica and WBEZ have revealed, Chicago’s motorist ticketing system has disproportionately impacted Black and Latino residents, sending many people into a downward spiral of tickets, debt, license suspension, job loss, and bankruptcy. That’s something that all Chicagoans, including sustainable transportation advocates, should be concerned about.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a campaign promise to fix Chicago’s system of regressive fines and fees on drivers. New measures reforming our city’s vehicle impoundment program that passed in City Council yesterday were the latest steps in that process. Lightfoot’s office says the new ordinance ends impoundment for non-moving violations, reduces fines, caps storage fees, and provides a pathway for Chicagoans to pay their debts and get their vehicles back.

“By passing this ordinance, we are helping residents that for far too long have suffered a disproportional impact from an outdated program that too frequently resulted in thousands of dollars in fines and loss of personal property,” said Lightfoot in a statement. “Today is another monumental step in our work to right the wrongs of the past and offer assistance to residents that need it the most, but while we take this step today, we also realize that there is still work to be done and will remain diligent in our approach to build a fairer, more equitable Chicago.”

According to the mayor’s office, in 2011, Chicago doubled nearly all fines for the vehicle impoundment program in an effort to raised $14 million in revenue. However, they say, revenue for the vehicle impoundment program actually decreased, going from $15.9 million in 2010 to $14.9 million in 2019.

Lightfoot’s office attributes the revenue decline to a sharp increase in bankruptcies that were created as an unintended consequence of the fine hike. They say the old fine structure resulted in Cook County being the nationwide leader in Chapter 13 bankruptcies, with roughly two-thirds of the bankruptcies including vehicle debt to the city of Chicago.