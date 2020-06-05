Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 5
- CTA trains still skipping some downtown stations, buses rerouted due to bridge closures
- Most Metra lines operating with modified Sunday schedules through June 7
- Pace suburban bus and paratransit service is operating more-or-less normally
- Divvy bike-share is still operating on a 6 AM to 8 PM schedule
- Video shows horrific crash that left woman dead during police chase through city (CBS)
- Lightfoot to change police pursuit policy after fatal crash (Sun-Times)
- An Active Trans bus fellow discusses ways to make service safer during reopening
- ELPC: Stopping the public transit death spiral is vital for mobility, climate change (Crain’s)
- Cahill: Road-building is key for restarting Illinois’ economy (Crain’s)
- Navy Pier is beginning to reopen and will offer free parking (Tribune)
- Cook County Forest Preserves provides an update on reopening (WBBM)
- John discusses the 6 pedestrianized streets for outdoor dining today at 1:20 PM on WGN
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
