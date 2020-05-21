CARA floats a great plan to reopen the Lakefront Trail — with one major drawback

The Active Transportation Alliance has taken a rather passive approach to the closure of the Lakefront Trail, Chicago’s most important car-free commuting corridor. In the past they’ve simply stated that “we want to defer to public health experts” on whether the reopening the path is safe, rather than publicly suggesting park safety best practices from other cities for Chicago officials to consider.

So it’s good to see the Chicago Area Runners Association step forward to fill the leadership void on this issue with a concrete proposal to open the LFT, and possibly other closed paths like The 606. The group delivered the plan to Mayor Lori Lightfoot on May 11, and presented it to aldermen of trail-adjacent wards on the 14th.

In a WGN Radio interview today, CARA executive director Greg Hipp said that the goal of the proposal is facilitate people “getting out there and doing something that supports their physical and mental wellbeing,” since running, along with walking and biking, is one of the few options for healthy recreation at a time when gym use and team sports are prohibited. He noted that, with fewer Chicago trails available and many sidewalks too narrow for social distancing, many residents have resorted to jogging in the street or in bike lanes, “which is certainly not a good alternative.” He added that suburban CARA members report that the closures seem to be contributing to crowding in forest preserves.

CARA’s trail proposal would initially limiting lakefront use to through traffic, such as walking, running, and cycling, similar to Seattle’s successful “Keep Moving” rule in parks. The plan also calls for gathering size limitations that align with Illinois phased reopening plan. For starters, the trail would only be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.