Today’s Headlines for Tuesday May 19

  • We need to make transit safer during C-19, but walk/bike upgrades will add resiliency (MPC)
  • Delivery driver charged with aggravated battery after seriously injuring worker with car (Block Club)
  • Metra’s new Peterson/Ridge station will break ground this year (Block Club)
  • Car dealership will be demolished as CTA starts temporary Red Line station work (Block Club)
  • NYT article on the current bike shortage (a good problem to have) features Turin Bicycle)
  • Mount Carmel High in Woodlawn holds a drive-in graduation ceremony (Block Club)
  • “Who’s the U-boat commander?” Video shows flood water seeping into CTA bus (NBC)

