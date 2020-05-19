Today’s Headlines for Tuesday May 19

We need to make transit safer during C-19, but walk/bike upgrades will add resiliency (MPC)

Delivery driver charged with aggravated battery after seriously injuring worker with car (Block Club)

Metra’s new Peterson/Ridge station will break ground this year (Block Club)

Car dealership will be demolished as CTA starts temporary Red Line station work (Block Club)

NYT article on the current bike shortage (a good problem to have) features Turin Bicycle)

Mount Carmel High in Woodlawn holds a drive-in graduation ceremony (Block Club)

“Who’s the U-boat commander?” Video shows flood water seeping into CTA bus (NBC)

