Today’s Headlines for Tuesday May 19
- We need to make transit safer during C-19, but walk/bike upgrades will add resiliency (MPC)
- Delivery driver charged with aggravated battery after seriously injuring worker with car (Block Club)
- Metra’s new Peterson/Ridge station will break ground this year (Block Club)
- Car dealership will be demolished as CTA starts temporary Red Line station work (Block Club)
- NYT article on the current bike shortage (a good problem to have) features Turin Bicycle)
- Mount Carmel High in Woodlawn holds a drive-in graduation ceremony (Block Club)
- “Who’s the U-boat commander?” Video shows flood water seeping into CTA bus (NBC)
