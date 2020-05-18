Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 18
- Chicago Council’s Sam Kling on how our city can avoid a post-pandemic traffic crisis (Tribune)
- Herald: Don’t expect public transit to bounce back to ‘normal’ when COVID-19 retreats
- Kamin: Lightfoot should rethink the closure of LFT, which prioritized driving over biking (Tribune)
- Chicago Transit Board amends fund to aid CTA families affected by virus (Progressive Railroading)
- Delivery driver turns self in after seriously injuring woman after dispute, fleeing (WGN)
- 12 injured in pile-up on the Eisenhower near Paulina (Sun-Times)
- Flooding causes chaos, requires fire dept. to use boats to rescue people on Lower Wacker (ABC)
- Power outages, Metra delays after Loop ComEd vault fire (Sun-Times)
- Red Line was service suspended between Garfield, 95th due to debris on tracks (Sun-Times)
- Yellow Line derailment disrupts Red, Purple service as well (Sun-Times)
- John responds to Crain’s op-ed calling pedestrian and bike infra “hard to justify”
- UIC workshops on infrastructure for electric-powered transportation today 1-2:30 PM and on 6/15
