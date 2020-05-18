Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 18

Chicago Council’s Sam Kling on how our city can avoid a post-pandemic traffic crisis (Tribune)

Herald: Don’t expect public transit to bounce back to ‘normal’ when COVID-19 retreats

Kamin: Lightfoot should rethink the closure of LFT, which prioritized driving over biking (Tribune)

Chicago Transit Board amends fund to aid CTA families affected by virus (Progressive Railroading)

Delivery driver turns self in after seriously injuring woman after dispute, fleeing (WGN)

12 injured in pile-up on the Eisenhower near Paulina (Sun-Times)

Flooding causes chaos, requires fire dept. to use boats to rescue people on Lower Wacker (ABC)

Power outages, Metra delays after Loop ComEd vault fire (Sun-Times)

Red Line was service suspended between Garfield, 95th due to debris on tracks (Sun-Times)

Yellow Line derailment disrupts Red, Purple service as well (Sun-Times)

John responds to Crain’s op-ed calling pedestrian and bike infra “hard to justify”

UIC workshops on infrastructure for electric-powered transportation today 1-2:30 PM and on 6/15

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.