Today’s Headlines for Friday May 14

Preckwinkle plans to move forward with reduced-fare South Side Metra plan this fall (Sun-Times)

What will the CTA look like after Chicago reopens? Experts weigh in (Tribune)

Power outages, Metra delays after Loop ComEd vault fire (Sun-Times)

Months after it opened, N. Shore Channel Trail bridge is officially ready to ride (Block Club)

No youth sports this summer means more time for bike riding (Sun-Times)

Geoffrey Baer discusses the history of Chicago Common Brick (WTTW)

Interview with the yarn-bomber: Meet a knitter who decorates bike racks (CABS)

Kanye West’s family moved to the ‘burbs because a kid slashed Kanye’s bike tire (Tribune)

