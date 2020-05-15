Today’s Headlines for Friday May 14

  • Preckwinkle plans to move forward with reduced-fare South Side Metra plan this fall (Sun-Times)
  • What will the CTA look like after Chicago reopens? Experts weigh in (Tribune)
  • Power outages, Metra delays after Loop ComEd vault fire (Sun-Times)
  • Months after it opened, N. Shore Channel Trail bridge is officially ready to ride (Block Club)
  • No youth sports this summer means more time for bike riding (Sun-Times)
  • Geoffrey Baer discusses the history of Chicago Common Brick (WTTW)
  • Interview with the yarn-bomber: Meet a knitter who decorates bike racks (CABS)
  • Kanye West’s family moved to the ‘burbs because a kid slashed Kanye’s bike tire (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.