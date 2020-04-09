Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 9

Fewer crashes, but more serious injuries in Chicago during pandemic, data shows (WGN)

Father: Ex-Marine was avoiding conflict when he was pushed into ‘L’ train and killed (Tribune)

Trucker fatally struck cyclist David Powell, 46, near downstate Mahomet (Keating Law)

Officials: South-suburban drive-through COVID-19 test facility is coming (Block Club)

Pedestrian traffic in the Loop down 80 percent from a year ago (LNN)

During pandemic Bluesman & bus driver Toranzo Cannon has no gigs and a tough day job (WTTW)

Petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail for biking has almost 700 signatures

