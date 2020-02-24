Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 24

In response to violent crime wave on the ‘L’, SWAT officers will ride CTA trains (NBC)

Speeding SUV driver injures 3 pedestrians at Randolph/Halsted (NBC)

4 injured when South Shore Line train derails near Millennium Station (Sun-Times)

Red line service delayed by reports of naked person on tracks near Clark/Divison (NBC)

Delays on Loop trains Friday due to malfunctioning Green Line cars (CBS)

920 units proposed for 725 W. Randolph site, 8-minute walk from Clinton stop (Block Club)

New CSO ad highlights orchestra members’ car-free commutes

