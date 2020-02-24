Elderly driver killed country singer Lindsey Lagestee, 25, in Mount Greenwood

On Valentine’s Day, an elderly driver fatally struck 25-year-old country music singer Lindsey Lagestee in Chicago’s Southwest Side Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14, Lagestee was “near a parked vehicle” on the north side of the 3800 block of West 111th Street. According to a Sun-Times report, Lagestee, a pharmacist and the lead singer of the band Dixie Crush, was on her way to a performance at the Firewater Saloon, 3908 W. 111th St. at the time. While 111th is a two-lane street, this location is on a nearly half-mile stretch of 111th with no stoplights or stop signs, which encourages speeding.

The motorist, a 75-year-old man, was driving a Toyota westbound on 111th when he hit Lagastee, the CPD said. Langstee, an Indiana native who lived in south-suburban South Holland, was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. According to an online obituary, she died on Monday, February 17. The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed her death on Wednesday, February 19.

The driver, who stayed on the scene, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the roadway, police said. Major Accidents is investigating the case.