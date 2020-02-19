Headlines for Wednesday, February 19

Studios at Logan Mega Mall TOD will rent for $1,895, 22 affordable units promised (Block Club)

2 police officers injured in crash with SUV driver at Van Buren/State (NBC)

Driver who injured Chase Thompson, 12, in Deerfield and fled turned herself in (ABC)

People accused of burglarizing west-suburban stores crashed during police chase (Sun-Times)

Orland Park teacher injured in fatal hit-and-run sues retired priest charged in crash (Sun-Times)

Police warn of recent violent robberies on Forest Park branch of Blue Line (NBC)

Cosmic Cycles’ Justyna Frank discusses the future of biking in Jefferson Park (BRAIN)

How to do a bicycle bookstore crawl in Chicago (Book Riot)

