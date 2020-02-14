Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 14
- New Active Trans report: Chicago is falling behind peer cities on sustainable mode share
- Man found dead on Blue Line is the third such case in less than 2 months (NBC)
- Christopher Davis, 19, critically injured after being struck by driver, pinned under Metra train (NBC)
- Boy, 16, shot in the leg while riding bike in Albany Park (Sun-Times)
- IDOT seeks applicants for transportation planning grants (The Chainlink)
- Construction has started on The 78 — here are the latest renderings (Block Club)
- At the CABDA Bike Show, store owners weigh in on challenges and opportunities (BRAIN)
- Chicagoland high school students donate bikes to 100 Dallas 2nd graders (CBS DFW)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.