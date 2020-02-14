Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 14

New Active Trans report: Chicago is falling behind peer cities on sustainable mode share

Man found dead on Blue Line is the third such case in less than 2 months (NBC)

Christopher Davis, 19, critically injured after being struck by driver, pinned under Metra train (NBC)

Boy, 16, shot in the leg while riding bike in Albany Park (Sun-Times)

IDOT seeks applicants for transportation planning grants (The Chainlink)

Construction has started on The 78 — here are the latest renderings (Block Club)

At the CABDA Bike Show, store owners weigh in on challenges and opportunities (BRAIN)

Chicagoland high school students donate bikes to 100 Dallas 2nd graders (CBS DFW)

