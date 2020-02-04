Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 4
- Woman dies, Illinois state trooper and 2 others injured in crash on I-57 near Riverdale (Tribune)
- 2 females allegedly spat on a man, 60, before pepper spraying him on CTA bus (NBC)
- Police still searching for driver who injured woman in Park Manor hit and run (Block Club)
- Outbound I-55 lanes open at 1st Avenue after crash, fuel spill (Sun-Times)
- Video: Lincolnwood gas station hit-and-run crash causes fuel spill (ABC)
- Clarendon Hills considers changes to make Chicago Ave. west of Route 83 safer (Patch)
- Bike culture is a major reason to move to Chicago (Curbed)
