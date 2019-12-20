Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 20
- Sun-Times editorial: The Metra plan would help low-income South Siders, so Lightfoot should stop balking
- City seeking advisory councils on Lincoln Yards, The 78 (Block Club)
- ACLU Report Finds Chicago Police Traffic Stops Jumped by 200K in 2018 (WTTW)
- Boy, woman killed in 3-car crash on Route 59 near Lake Villa (Tribune)
- Metra UP-W trains delayed after woman drives under crossing gate and hits train (Sun-Times)
- Woman, CPD officer hurt in Englewood crash involving squad car (Sun-Times)
- Metra BNSF trains delayed this morning after mechanical failure (Sun-Times)
- New Lenox resident wins national bent wood challenge with lowrider bike (Tribune)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago