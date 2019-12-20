Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 20

Sun-Times editorial: The Metra plan would help low-income South Siders, so Lightfoot should stop balking

City seeking advisory councils on Lincoln Yards, The 78 (Block Club)

ACLU Report Finds Chicago Police Traffic Stops Jumped by 200K in 2018 (WTTW)

Boy, woman killed in 3-car crash on Route 59 near Lake Villa (Tribune)

Metra UP-W trains delayed after woman drives under crossing gate and hits train (Sun-Times)

Woman, CPD officer hurt in Englewood crash involving squad car (Sun-Times)

Metra BNSF trains delayed this morning after mechanical failure (Sun-Times)

New Lenox resident wins national bent wood challenge with lowrider bike (Tribune)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago