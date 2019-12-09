Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 9
- CBS: Better signage is needed to clear up driver confusion about Western bus lanes
- Driver fatally struck Robert Szabo, 52, in Lombard, said “He’ll be OK,” and drove off (Tribune)
- Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Akin Jones, 22, in Proviso Township (Sun-Times)
- Retired priest accused of hit-and-run DUI crash that killed Catholic school teacher Rone Leja, 61 (CBS)
- Driver charged with aggravated DUI in death of motorcyclist Eric Smith, 42, on Bishop ford (WGN)
- Why were murals by Mexican-American artists at Pilsen’s 18th Street station painted over? (Sun-Times)
- Yorkville looks at sites for potential Metra station (Tribune)
- Bike repair station installed as a memorial to Arlington cycling enthusiast Jim Shoemaker (Herald)
- Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg weighs in on the dystopian “thin wife needs to get fit” Peloton ad
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago