Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 9

CBS: Better signage is needed to clear up driver confusion about Western bus lanes

Driver fatally struck Robert Szabo, 52, in Lombard, said “He’ll be OK,” and drove off (Tribune)

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Akin Jones, 22, in Proviso Township (Sun-Times)

Retired priest accused of hit-and-run DUI crash that killed Catholic school teacher Rone Leja, 61 (CBS)

Driver charged with aggravated DUI in death of motorcyclist Eric Smith, 42, on Bishop ford (WGN)

Why were murals by Mexican-American artists at Pilsen’s 18th Street station painted over? (Sun-Times)

Yorkville looks at sites for potential Metra station (Tribune)

Bike repair station installed as a memorial to Arlington cycling enthusiast Jim Shoemaker (Herald)

Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg weighs in on the dystopian “thin wife needs to get fit” Peloton ad

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago