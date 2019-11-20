Get on the bus: Discussing the fair ride-hail tax with Mayor Lightfoot on the ride to work

Yesterday I rode the #20 Madison Street bus with Mayor Lori Lightfoot from Ashland Avenue to City Hall, traveling in the Washington Street Loop Link corridor along the way. During the ride we discussed her plans to speed up CTA bus service, which is especially important for lower-income and working-class Chicagoans. We focused on her plan for a new ride-hail tax structure, which will increase the surcharge on traffic-clogging downtown private rush-hour trips to $3, while lowering the price of shared Uber Pool and Lyft Line rides in the neighborhoods.

ON THE BUS WITH THE MAYOR: Streetsblog’s John Greenfield joins Mayor Lightfoot for a conversation about congestion pricing and why it’s needed to improve quality of life for Chicagoans. Posted by Chicago Mayor’s Office on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

During the trip, we talked about why the new fee structure will have little impact on the average price of South and West side trips, but it will help convert more solo Uber and Lyft rides to more sustainable transit trips and shared rides, while raising an estimated $2 million a year for CTA improvements. We also discussed why letting the current trend of Uber and Lyft cannibalizing transit ridership continue unchecked would hurt Chicagoans who can’t afford ride-hail. As such, contrary to the messages being put out by the ride-hail companies, the mayor’s initiative will be a win for transportation equity.

The new tax structure goes before the City Council for a full vote on Tuesday, November 26. You can let your alderman know you support it by signing this Active Transportation Alliance petition.