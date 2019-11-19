Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 19
- Sun-Times: Lori should reconsider Uber’s offer to guarantee tax revenue (which won’t fight congestion)
- LOL! ABC asks are short green light times — in place before Chicago had traffic cams — “red light traps”?
- Not so funny: RLC companies can hire public officials as sales agents without disclosing it (Tribune)
- Trib editorial: Red light cams are a good idea but the state needs to close the sales agent loophole
- Driver who killed cyclist Lee Luellen, 40, charged, CPD retracts victim-blaming statement (Tribune)
- Disabled veteran robbed on Red Line near 35th Street (ABC)
- Development by 43rd Station geared towards young Black professionals who don’t own cars (Crain’s)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago