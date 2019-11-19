Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 19

Sun-Times: Lori should reconsider Uber’s offer to guarantee tax revenue (which won’t fight congestion)

LOL! ABC asks are short green light times — in place before Chicago had traffic cams — “red light traps”?

Not so funny: RLC companies can hire public officials as sales agents without disclosing it (Tribune)

Trib editorial: Red light cams are a good idea but the state needs to close the sales agent loophole

Driver who killed cyclist Lee Luellen, 40, charged, CPD retracts victim-blaming statement (Tribune)

Disabled veteran robbed on Red Line near 35th Street (ABC)

Development by 43rd Station geared towards young Black professionals who don’t own cars (Crain’s)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago