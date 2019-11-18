Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 18
- Cyclist killed at 67th/Stoney Island in Grand Crossing identified as Lee Luellen, 40 (Sun-Times)
- 3 recently bike fatalities took place as Chicago falls behind peer cities on protected lanes (Sun-Times)
- Hit-and-run driver struck man in 3200 block of W. Madison in East Garfield Saturday night (CBS)
- Sun-Times columnist Laura Washington wrote another pro-Uber op-ed, we debunked it.
- Tribune: Lori, Uber should create plan “without burdening” South, West sides — but her plan is fine as-is
- City has started clearing city sticker debt for drivers who purchased one recently (Block Club)
- Anti-TOD with 24 units, 38 car spots planned for Lincoln Square site 11 minutes from ‘L’ (Block Club)
