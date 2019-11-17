Monday’s World Day of Remembrance Event Will Honor Victims of Traffic Violence

On Monday, November 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 77 pairs of white painted shoes will be on display in the plaza of the James R. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., as a memorial to the 77 people who have lost their lives to traffic crashes on Chicago streets so far this year. The tribute is being organized by Chicago’s Vision Zero crash reduction program as part of the global commemoration of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which honors the many millions killed and injured on the world’s roads.

It’s the second year that Chicago has marked the event. In 2018 vision Zero Chicago placed 132 pairs of shoes in Federal Plaza to remember all of the people killed in 2017. The public is invited to stop by the Thompson Center this year to pay their respects.

At noon in the atrium of the Thompson Center, Chicago Department of Transportation acting commissioner Thomas Carney , plus representatives from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the American Association of Retired Persons, the Active Transportation Alliance and other traffic safety stakeholders. They’ll be speaking in memory of the victims and in support of efforts to prevent crashes.