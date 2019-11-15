The 35 ministers helping Uber fight the ride-hail tax also helped it fight the Divvy deal

Before we move forward here, let’s take a moment to acknowledge the importance of Chicago’s hundreds of houses of worship, particularly churches in Black and Latino neighborhoods. They play a key role in building community and providing social services, and they have historically stepped in when government institutions failed to meet the basic needs of our city’s least-fortunate residents. That includes everything from operating soup kitchens to providing mental health support through the uplifting experience of communal worship. It’s important for sustainable transportation advocates to keep that in mind when occasional church-related issues arise, such as the illegal Sunday parking in bike lanes that infuriates some cyclists.

That said, there’s reason to be skeptical of the relationship between Uber and the 35 African-American ministers who have signed on as allies in the company’s fight against Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s fair ride-hail tax proposal. The clergy members have been doing boots-on-the-ground work for the ride-hail giant this month, showing up to speak at City Hall hearings and protests, and doing TV spots and newspaper interviews. The question is, what are the pastors, reverends, and bishops getting in exchange for doing all that labor?

Lightfoot sparked controversy Wednesday when she claimed Uber is “paying off Black ministers by offering them $54 million” to speak out against the new fees. The company and the ministers denied the allegation, with Uber saying that the mayor confused the $54 million number with the figure the company said an earlier counterproposal would raise for the city. (This week the company released another alternative plan it claims would generate $61 million, although that number appears to be a mirage, and the proposal would do little to fight congestion.)

On Thursday Lightfoot told Chicago Tribune reporter John Byrne she hadn’t been accusing Uber of bribing the ministers. Rather, she said, she’d been talking about community investments the clergy members were promised for their neighborhoods out of the hypothetical $54 million Uber’s said its earlier counterproposal would generate. “In trying to divide and conquer, they offered up potential quote-unquote investments,” the mayor said.

Lightfoot’s office released a statement saying, “Uber… is cynically trying to use these communities and their leaders as pawns to further the company’s own interests. These stalwart and trusted faith leaders see this for what it is.” On Wednesday, Lightfoot had said “As we walked these ministers through the realities of what’s actually at stake here, I think they realized that, frankly, they’ve been hoodwinked.” A letter to Lightfoot released last week and signed by the 35 ministers included included several of Uber’s misleading talking points about the mayor’s tax plan negatively impacting poor people. The letter rightly noted that ride-hail has been helpful in bridging gaps in the transit network on the South and West sides and for providing service in neighborhoods that traditional cabs have often ignored. But it also made some misleading and inaccurate statements.