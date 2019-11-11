Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 11

Tribune editorial: Carla Aiello’s death is a remember that drivers need to start seeing bike riders

Aiello is remembered by former coworkers: “You couldn’t find a nicer human being” (Cape Cod Times)

Pickup truck driver, 16, injured male cyclist, 41, in Lakeview Saturday, left the scene (CBS)

Police release photo of vehicle from hit-and-run crash that killed Vincent Tran, 26, last month (ABC)

After driver critically injures boy, 5, near Avondale school, residents demand a stop sign (Block Club)

Chicago traffic fatalities are down so far this year with 77 so far compared to 108 in 2017 (Tribune)

Op-ed from Uber allies makes bogus claim that new fee structure will raise tax 300% on all rides (Crain’s)

Lack of car parking blamed for failure of Fulton Market food hall a short walk from the ‘L’ (Block Club)

Red Line trains bypassed Grand subway after someone set off fire extinguisher (CBS)

