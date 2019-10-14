Police: Trucker ran at stop sign at Dickens/Pulaski, killing a male pedestrian

A trucker who fatally struck a man walking in a crosswalk on the border of Hermosa and Logan Square has received multiple citations, according to Police News Affairs.

At about 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, Monday, October 14, the victim was walking eastbound across Pulaski Road in a crosswalk on Dickens Avenue when the northbound semi-truck driver hit him, according to the police. News Affairs did not have his age, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for his identity.

The trucker was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

A Streetsblog reader posted on Twitter that she saw the aftermath of the crash.

There is a dead body at the end of our block. In the pedestrian crosswalk. The one I use to walk to and from work everyday. Shedding tears for this human covered in a white sheet at Pulaski and Dickens. #visionzero @streetsblogchi @MaldonadoR26 — Jess dba Anhalt (@Anhalt) October 14, 2019

According to a tweet from the CTA, after the crash #53 Pulaski buses were temporarily rerouted via Pulaski, Fullerton, Cicero, Armitage and Pulaski.

Less than a month ago, a turning semi driver failed to yield to Elizabeth Boshardy, 29, at Grand Avenue and LaSalle Street in River North, fatally striking her. Boshardy had been pregnant with a daughter, named Hannah, who was born prematurely following the crash, but died four days after the crash.

Fatality Tracker: 2019 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 34

Bicyclist: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on preliminary Chicago Police Department data for January though August 2019 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for September and October.