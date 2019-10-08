Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 8

Metra looks to buy new locomotives, rail cars with state capital money (Tribune)

Metra runs first trains over new Z-100 Fox River Bridge in Elgin on the MD-West line (Mass Transit)

Metra UP-North bridge repairs to close Lawrence Avenue until October 14 (Sun-Times)

Tanisha Jackson, 39, killed in pile-up on Dan Ryan after car stalled out (CBS)

Female pedestrian, 20, critically after SUV and car drivers collide in South Loop (Sun-Times)

Multiple injuries from car / Pink Line crash in Cicero after motorist reportedly drove around gate (NBC)

Photos released of suspect in attack on 71st Street bus in Marquette Park, a possible hate crime (ABC)

Driver ticketed for failure to yield after striking boy, 11, on bike in Niles, causing minor injuries (Tribune)

CFD: Fire on SD bridge over Chicago River was unrelated to Navy Pier Flyover work (Curbed)

