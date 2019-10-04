Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 4

  • Local chambers seek business owner feedback on new Division Street parking meters (Block Club)
  • How New Yorkers preyed on Chicago taxi drivers, making tens of millions flipping medallions (New York Times)
  • Multiple people injured after vehicle collides with Pink Line train (NBC 5)
  • Globe Street looks at the $2.1B first phase of the CTA’s Red-Purple modernization project
  • Chicago’s scooter pilot program ends Tuesday, October 15 (Curbed)
  • Another key North Branch riverfront site is up for grabs (Crain’s)
  • Duckworth and other elected leaders celebrate completion of bridge for heavy rail in Elgin (Tribune)

 