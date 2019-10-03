Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 3

Advocates for cheaper, more frequent Metra service state their case on “Chicago Tonight“

Pritzker wants embattled state senator Martin Sandoval gone from the transportation committee (Sun-Times)

2 Chicago police officers injured in Oak Park T-bone crash (Tribune)

Family of Woodfield Mall attacker, who has schizophrenia, hope he won’t be convicted of terrorism (Tribune)

According to a Lime Survey, support for Chicago e-scooters is strongest among Latino & Black residents

5 dockless electric scooters found in the river near Diversey and Logan (CBS)

Uber Works, an on-demand staffing service from the ride-hailing giant, launches in Chicago (Crain’s)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago