It’s a shame Car2go is leaving Chicago, but here are other ideas to reduce car ownership

A Car2go vehicle (and a dockless electric scooter) in Wicker Park. Photo: Courtney Cobbs
Friday September 27th, I, along with thousands of other Car2go users, received an email stating that Car2go would be ceasing operations in Austin, Calgary, Denver and Portland, Oregon, effective October 31st; and Chicago effective December 31st.

I was disappointed yet not surprised. Apparently Car2go will be focusing their resources on New York City, Washington D.C., Montreal, Vancouver and Seattle, cities they believe “present the clearest path to free-floating carshare success.”

I could speculate on why Car2go’s experiment in Chicago didn’t live up to their expectations but it would just be that, speculation. [Chicago’s heavily-gerrymandered Car2go service area, due to alderman opting out of the pilot program because they were worried about creating a parking crunch for private car owners, certainly didn’t help matters. – J.G.]  But instead of lamenting the impending disappearance of Car2go, let’s discuss ways to create a free-floating car-share service that could work in Chicago.

In a true multi-modal city very few people would drive because transit would be frequent, reliable, and efficient. Safe biking infrastructure that is accessible for all ages and abilities would be commonplace. Access to food, public services like libraries, community centers, schools, and entertainment, etc. could easily be reached by walking, transit, or biking. The desire to maintain curbside parking for private cars would no longer stop the city from installing dedicated lanes for fast buses or safe bicycling, and people who use the on-street car parking that remains would be charged for its true cost. Congestion pricing downtown and on expressways would be the norm. Private motor vehicles would mostly be used by people with mobility challenges, parents with small children, and people hauling heavy cargo, or as an occasional luxury. We can create these conditions in Chicago. 

Car2go is definitely on to something with its point-to-point service. Whenever I told friends about the service, they liked the fact that it doesn’t require a full day’s rental.  I found the service useful when I needed to get somewhere quickly and also wanted to be the person doing the driving. I would often use transit for one leg of my trip and Car2go for the other.

Chicago's Car2go service area.
The most inconvenient aspect of Car2go in Chicago was the lack of citywide coverage. I live in Rogers Park, outside of the service zone, and had to travel to Uptown to access a car. It wasn’t that big a deal compared to trying to access the service from some other parts of the city, like the Far South Side, but it was an additional hurdle.

Once the city does all it can to be truly multi-modal in an equitable way, the true value of car-share can be realized. Folks would find they don’t need to own a car and can get around the city quickly and safely via transit or biking. Car share can come in handy when you have a lot of errands to do in different parts of the city or the weather is too inclement to bike. Car sharing also frees up space for parking because it can allow folks to be car free or car lite.

Years ago I read about BlueLA, an all-electric car-share service in Los Angeles aimed at lower-income individuals and families. I loved that the vehicles are electric and that the service aims to increase mobility options for folks who need them. I would love to see something similar in Chicago. Users can rent cars by the minute, hour, or day, and membership options are also available.

To make a similar system work in Chicago, reforms around taxing this and other services aimed at reducing car ownership, like Zipcar (which still operates here), would need to happen. The city must realize that a decrease in car ownership would actually be good for the city’s bottom line. Transportation is the number-one source of carbon emissions in our city and state. Reducing car travel and its associated pollution can help mitigate the costs of responding to climate change.

The city could issue a request for  proposals for operators of the system and choose the one that has the most equitable plan to increase Chicagoan’s transportation access. I’d love to see efforts to promote the service on the Far South Side and the West Side, given the mobility challenges these communities face. Service on the Far North Side would also be important to me, given that I live in Rogers Park, and living at the edge of the city has its challenges.

Some folks say Rogers Park and many other North Side neighborhoods have a parking shortage, but to me the real problem is that we have too many cars? How many folks would feel the need to own a car if we had fast, frequent, dependable bus service, more frequent Metra service, and a network of real protected bike lanes that actually shelter cyclists from moving vehicles?

Until those things become a reality it’s disingenuous to say people “need” their cars, as I’ve heard my own alderwoman Maria Hadden say. Chicago must right the injustices of our car-centric transportation system as we seek to become a truly multi-modal city that provides all of its residents and visitors with safe, sustainable, and dare I say, enjoyable options to get around.

  • One other reform I’d request to reduce car dependency: pets on the CTA. It works well in other cities (looking at you, bagged dogs of NYC), but for some reason we’re not allowed to take our dogs to the vet here unless it happens to be within walking distance or we’re able to bring them on a bike.

    That one rule change would cost local governments almost nothing to implement, but could eliminate a barrier many pet owners have to going car-free.

  • Matt Lonergan

    Has anyone crunched to the numbers to see how big of parking garage it would take to store all the cars in a given zipcode in let’s say Roger’s Park? Hard to imagine any politician being able to ban cars without offering something of a fix for parking short term

  • Courtney Cobbs

    There’s a parking garage attached to the Howard terminal, a large surface lot at the Jewel Osco-Marshalls-etc plaza (They could charge for parking at night), a large surface lot at Walgreens on Clark near Howard, two parking lots for Sullivan High and Kilmer, a parking garage at Sheridan & Arthur, multiple church parking lots that can be utilized.

    Parking garages are not a wise financial investment for the city. If folks want one the market will have to provide.

    In a truly multi-modal city lots of folks in various parts of the city wouldn’t need to to own cars. Under this vision it’s not so much about banning cars as it is about making transit faster, more efficient, more equitable, etc and making biking safer and easier. Street parking won’t go away but it will be greatly reduced to create something more sustainable, equitable, etc.

  • Courtney Cobbs

    I could see car share assisting with this. My only objection to mass adoption of pets on the CTA are folks with allergies. I’m cognizant of this with my cat in her cage when I board the train but it’s much different because she’s in a carrier.

  • Matt Lonergan

    All fine and good but those cars aren’t going to get off the streets unless they are ‘forced’ off. Nobody is going to give up their car willingly even with improved transit.

