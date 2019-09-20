Today’s Headlines for Friday September 20

Hit-and-run van driver killed Lucinda Rondon-Stanley, 53, in Deerfield Friday, lawsuit filed (CBS)

After Beverly Zanko’s death in Oswego last fall, residents want a more walkable downtown (Tribune)

Semi driver crashes into Dan Ryan median wall near Bridgeport, damaging overpass (Sun-Times)

Reilly introduces ordinance requiring multiunit buildings to accommodate electric car charging (Sun-Times)

New Evanston bike report explores connections with neighboring communities (Evanston Roundtable)

Students in Hobart, NW Indiana, will help design, construct and market a BMX bike park (Tribune)

Valparaiso University’s kinesiology club adopts a local bike trail (Tribune)

Students from Wheaton College sue for their right to proselytize in the Bean’s plaza (Tribune)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago