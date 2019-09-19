Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 19
- Lightfoot opposes reduced Metra fares, argues that it would hurt CTA ridership (Tribune)
- Metra schedules affected by Positive Train Control installation (Sun-Times)
- 2 police officers injured in East Garfield Park crash (CBS)
- Serious crime has doubled on the ‘L’, despite the CTA adding thousands of security cameras (Tribune)
- WTTW looks at the Dickens Greenway controversy
- Evanston panel rejects plan for 19-story senior living building near Davis stations (Evanston Now)
- John and other transportation pundits weigh in on the consequences of a hypothetical Chicago transit strike (Chicago Mag)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago