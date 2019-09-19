Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 19

  • Lightfoot opposes reduced Metra fares, argues that it would hurt CTA ridership (Tribune)
  • Metra schedules affected by Positive Train Control installation (Sun-Times)
  • 2 police officers injured in East Garfield Park crash (CBS)
  • Serious crime has doubled on the ‘L’, despite the CTA adding thousands of security cameras (Tribune)
  • WTTW looks at the Dickens Greenway controversy
  • Evanston panel rejects plan for 19-story senior living building near Davis stations (Evanston Now)
  • John and other transportation pundits weigh in on the consequences of a hypothetical Chicago transit strike (Chicago Mag)

  • david vartanoff

    Well, now we know Lightfoot doesn’t understand “the public necessity and convenience”. Obstructing transit improvement on the basis of turf protection continues depriving under served communities of better travel options. When NYC eliminated the double fare for subway riders who needed buses to reach the trains, total ridership increased. Rather than fearing integration of MED and Rock Island will cause lower ridership on the Red and Green Lines, we should be looking to improve the connectivity of the crosstown buses to all of the trains so that any Chicagoan can get where they need to go more conveniently and faster.
    As many others have written, the MED is a hugely underutilized asset capable of operating at rapid transit frequencies and mainline RR speeds.

  • Kevin M

    Agree with you 100%. I’m very disappointed in Lightfoot slipping into the old familiar Chicagoland transit turf war mentality that the IL Legislature setup decades ago with the weak-RTA-parent structure.

    Lets assume that the CTA would lose some ridership to lower-fare MED and RI service. Where would those losses be seen? If they were seen in the CTA bus services, then I say thats OK, as those bus and driver resources could probably be allocated to other corridors that are ripe for increased service/usage (a lot of E-W routes that link up with CTA stations). If the southside Red Line were to lose some ridership from lower-fare MED and RI service (which I actually highly doubt), that should be accepted as a cost of providing better service to the under-served communities of the south-side. Further, with increased E-W bus service on the southside, south-side Red Line ridership losses might be made up.

    Lightfoot speaks of breaking out of old mentalities in city governance, and she speaks about needing to increase transit service to undeserved areas of the city, and she speaks about needing to take steps to improve the health of our environment….for all three of these reasons, she needs to get on board with lowering the fares of RID and RI service. I really hope this isn’t just another instance of Lightfoot battling Preckwinkle; that feud is getting old very fast.

  • Austin Busch

    The Evanston panel hasn’t killed the project yet, but it’s actually not a bad result. The builder wants to cut a loading zone and parking garage into a two-way cycletrack. The panel suggested the alleyway, and the builder has already turned that down. For once, the height isn’t actually the reason most of the design panel is turning this one down.

    It’s nice to see the city’s governing bodies actually trying to defend our cycle infrastructure, even with what little we have of it. They’ve also been recommending against a building across the street due to it’s drive-thru running into a PBL. If this hard line gets pressed enough, and the demand for building stays steady, the developers might start coming around to the idea that drive-thrus in the downtown area aren’t worth the fight, and start building better.

  • david vartanoff

    Thanks. In my view, integrating RID and MED is a first step. In order to do this rationally, ventra readers go in/on the stations, and conductors no longer punch tix. Next up is restoring several stations between Kensington and Hegewisch (explicitly 130th where the un needed Red X is supposed to go) and running Hegewisch to Millenium Park trains alternating w/Blue Island-M trains.