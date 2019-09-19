Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 19

Lightfoot opposes reduced Metra fares, argues that it would hurt CTA ridership (Tribune)

Metra schedules affected by Positive Train Control installation (Sun-Times)

2 police officers injured in East Garfield Park crash (CBS)

Serious crime has doubled on the ‘L’, despite the CTA adding thousands of security cameras (Tribune)

WTTW looks at the Dickens Greenway controversy

Evanston panel rejects plan for 19-story senior living building near Davis stations (Evanston Now)

John and other transportation pundits weigh in on the consequences of a hypothetical Chicago transit strike (Chicago Mag)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago