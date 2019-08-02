Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 2
- CTA security guards are no longer using dogs, after questions about proper training (Tribune)
- Teen who was robbed on the Pink Line wants better security on the CTA (CBS)
- Residents worried about impacts from CTA Belmont flyover work, staring this fall (Sun-Times)
- Five injured in 4-vehicle crash in Northbrook (CBS)
- Driver seriously injured pedestrian in Wheeling (CBS)
- O’Hare-bound Blue Line trains were delayed by police activity yesterday (CBS)
- Rising water levels are swallowing Chicago beaches, creating trail hazards (Tribune)
