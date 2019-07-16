2nd Case of Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injuring a Divvy River in Less Than a Month
In the early morning of June 22, a motorist critically injured a 32-year-old man on a Divvy bike in River North and fled the scene. The driver has not been apprehended.
Tragically, less than a month later, the same thing happened in Humboldt Park on Sunday night. According to the Chicago Police Department, at about 11 p.m., the driver of a blue, two-door Honda, possibly a Civic, was driving west on the 2600 block of Chicago Avenue when they struck a 25-year-old person traveling westbound on a Divvy bike. The driver fled west, and the car may have bumper, headlight, and hood damage near the passenger side front of the vehicle, the police said.
According to a CBS Chicago report, the victim was a woman and she was taken to Stroger hospital in critical condition. CBS also said that after striking the cyclist, the driver went up on the sidewalk and struck a tree before fleeing west. The CBS report showed the Divvy lodged under another car by Duran’s Body Shop, 2610 West Chicago.
However, the CBS report also included surveillance footage, which the station credited to the repair shop. But in the above the newscaster states that the crash took place near Chicago and Noble, 1.5 miles east of the body shop.
Streetsblog readers also pointed out that the surveillance footage appears to show a person on a Wheels seated dockless electric scooter, which has small wheels, rather than a Divvy. This company is participating in the current pilot, and both the body shop and the Chicago/Noble intersection are within the pilot zone.
People with information about either the June incident or Sunday’s crash are urged to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521, using reference number RD# JC349095.