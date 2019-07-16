2nd Case of Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injuring a Divvy River in Less Than a Month

In the early morning of June 22, a motorist critically injured a 32-year-old man on a Divvy bike in River North and fled the scene. The driver has not been apprehended.

Tragically, less than a month later, the same thing happened in Humboldt Park on Sunday night. According to the Chicago Police Department, at about 11 p.m., the driver of a blue, two-door Honda, possibly a Civic, was driving west on the 2600 block of Chicago Avenue when they struck a 25-year-old person traveling westbound on a Divvy bike. The driver fled west, and the car may have bumper, headlight, and hood damage near the passenger side front of the vehicle, the police said.

According to a CBS Chicago report, the victim was a woman and she was taken to Stroger hospital in critical condition. CBS also said that after striking the cyclist, the driver went up on the sidewalk and struck a tree before fleeing west. The CBS report showed the Divvy lodged under another car by Duran’s Body Shop, 2610 West Chicago.