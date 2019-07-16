2nd Case of Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injuring a Divvy River in Less Than a Month

The Divvy bike from Sunday's crash lodged under another car. Image: CBS Chicago
The Divvy bike from Sunday's crash lodged under another car. Image: CBS Chicago

In the early morning of June 22, a motorist critically injured a 32-year-old man on a Divvy bike in River North and fled the scene. The driver has not been apprehended.

Tragically, less than a month later, the same thing happened in Humboldt Park on Sunday night. According to the Chicago Police Department, at about 11 p.m., the driver of a blue, two-door Honda, possibly a Civic, was driving west on the 2600 block of Chicago Avenue when they struck a 25-year-old person traveling westbound on a Divvy bike. The driver fled west, and the car may have bumper, headlight, and hood damage near the passenger side front of the vehicle, the police said.

Images of the vehicles from Sunday's crash provided by CPD.
Images of the vehicles from Sunday’s crash provided by CPD.

According to a CBS Chicago report, the victim was a woman and she was taken to Stroger hospital in critical condition. CBS also said that after striking the cyclist, the driver went up on the sidewalk and struck a tree before fleeing west. The CBS report showed the Divvy lodged under another car by Duran’s Body Shop, 2610 West Chicago.

However, the CBS report also included surveillance footage, which the station credited to the repair shop. But in the above the newscaster states that the crash took place near Chicago and Noble, 1.5 miles east of the body shop.

The rider from the security footage CBS aired, and a photo of a Divvy bike rider and a Wheels scooter rider.
The rider from the security footage CBS aired, and a photo of a Divvy bike rider and a Wheels scooter rider.

Streetsblog readers also pointed out that the surveillance footage appears to show a person on a Wheels seated dockless electric scooter, which has small wheels, rather than a Divvy. This company is participating in the current pilot, and both the body shop and the Chicago/Noble intersection are within the pilot zone.

People with information about either the June incident or Sunday’s crash are urged to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521, using reference number RD# JC349095.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Why Do Women Use Their Divvy Memberships Less Than Men?

By Steven Vance |
Divvy’s data release last month raised as many questions as it answered about bike-share use in Chicago. Chicago Spectrum was the first to point out that there’s a large gap between male and female Divvy members. Women make up 31 percent of the membership, but the trip data showed that women made only 21 percent […]