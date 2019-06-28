Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 28
- Woman Fatally Struck at 69th Red Line Stop After Going on Tracks to Retrieve Her Phone (CBS)
- Driver Who Killed Anthony Tlahuel, 18, Was in Stolen Car, Had Been Fleeing Police (Tribune)
- 2 Years Agoa 100 MPH Police Chase After an Off-Duty Officer Caused a Civilian Death (NBC)
- Curbed Chicago Looks at How Ald. Reilly’s Twitter Exchanges With John Influenced Legislation
- Wisniewski: The Scooter Pilots Safety, Equity Rules Are Being Blatantly Ignored (Tribune)
- ABC Chicago Talks With an Injured Scooter Rider, Residents Annoyed by Messy Scooter Parking
- UIC’s Edward M. Bury Discusses the Scooter Pilot, Including Seeing a Scooterista Get a Bloody Nose
- Evanston Drivers Complain About Small Print on Street Cleaning Signs (CBS)
- Video: Tour the SE Side Facility Producing the CTA’s 7000-series Rail Cars (WTTW)
- Chicago Family Bike Fest Is This Saturday, 10 AM – 1 PM at 3333 N. Marshfield
