Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 17
- Coverage of This Weekend’s… Interesting… Scooter Launch (Sun-Times, CBS, NBC)
- Letter: Ald. Burnett Says Scooters Will Be Good for Improving Transportation Access (Tribune)
- Ed Zotti’s 3-Step Plan for Using Transit to Improve Chicago’s Future Outlook (Sun-Times)
- Component’s for CTA’s 7000-Series Arriving in Chicago (Mass Transit)
- Metra Train That Caught Fire Thursday Was Due for Repairs (CBS)
- Tribune Looks at the Expansion of Barrington Metra Parking, Including $1,200 Spots
- Bike Advocate Elizabeth Tieri Explains the Goals of WNBR Chicago to a Smarmy Fox News Host
- Bike Lane Uprising Gives a Presentation at IBM Thursday, 6-8 PM (Chainlink)
