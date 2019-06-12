Traffic Fiasco at Uber Employee Party Highlights Why Ride-Hailing Is Awful for Cities

The Museum of Science and Industry. Image: Google Maps

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft aren’t the solution for better urban transportation. Rather, they represent a a huge problem for cities trying to provide a safe, efficient, equitable, and environmentally friendly transportation network for their residents.

Yes, there are upsides to ride-hailing. The technology can make living without a car more convenient, it provides a new travel option in underserved neighborhoods with subpar transit and taxi access, and it helps keep intoxicated drivers off the road.

But there are many serious downsides to Uber and Lyft. They’re dramatically increasing the amount of miles driven in cities, partly because their drivers spend half their time “deadheading,” cruising around with no passengers. That extra traffic increases the number of crashes, as well as congestion, which slows down buses.

Meanwhile, Uber and Lyft’s artificially-cheap service, propped up by wealthy investor’s venture capital money is cannibalizing public transportation. The reduced ridership and fare box revenue makes it more difficult for transit agencies to provide frequent, reliable, 24/7 service, which leads to more ridership losses, creating a vicious cycle.

The absurdity of the the ride-hailing model, in which everyone who possibly can takes a car to urban destinations, was laid bare during a disastrous Uber employee appreciation party Monday night at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry in the dense Hyde Park neighborhood. As reported by the Chicago Tribune’s Alice Yin, the ride-hailing company hosted the shindig at 6:30 p.m.

John Morrison, who had been invited to the party by a friend who drives for Uber, said he saw got stuck in a massive traffic jam of cars with ride-hailing decals in east Hyde Park on his way to the event. A location where 57th Street and Cornell Drive merge was complete chaos, he said, because some drivers were going the wrong way and were facing other motorists bumper-to-bumper.

Morrison said it took him almost an hour to drive the single mile from Lake Shore Drive’s 53rd Street exit to the MSI. Once he got there, the museum’s massive 1,500-car underground parking garage was over-capacity. The Uber drivers had been promised free parking.

Eventually, Uber texted its drivers a notification that the party was full. “Due to overwhelming response, the Museum of Science and Industry is at capacity and is not able to accept any more guests,” the text read. “We are sorry for the inconvenience.” The event ended 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

While the party planners made other logistical mistakes, their main ones was assuming that it would work for thousands of people to show up at the same time at the same location in a congested urban neighborhood via cars. Large metal boxes that only hold a handful of passengers are simply not a space-efficient way to move people through cities, which is a big part of why the ride-hailing boom is causing such havoc.

At least one party guest noted that Uber could have helped prevent the horrible traffic jam that clogged the streets of Hyde Park if they’d recommended that people take the convenient CTA bus or Metra commuter rail service to the museum.

But, hey, encouraging people to take transit instead of cars wouldn’t be in keeping with Uber’s (completely unsustainable) business model, would it?

  • paulrandall

    “Morrison said it took him almost an hour to drive the single mile from Lake Shore Drive’s 53rd Street exit to the MSI”. Guy stuck in traffic complaining about other people in cars creating congestion. PRICELESS

  • Thanks for your truly constructive criticism @paulrandall:disqus.

    In all truth, I wasn’t complaining, I was laughing my way through this whole experience due to the sheer irony of it.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    No joke, your Voltaire-like Twitter commentary was much appreciated. Your pain was our gain.

  • KOinSF

    DELETE UBER

    I wish this were bigger news, I do not think many understand they are charging us less than needed to HARM TAXIS and PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION.

    To assume they would suggest using public transportation is crazy, they never would have done this, ever.

  • Kevin M

    https://www.nytimes.com/201

    I get it: transit vs. ride-share is an economic war between a publicly-subsidized shared-transportation system and a very different *privately*-subsidized shared-transportation system. Which side can out-subsidize the other and win the “market”? Until elected officials wake up, only one of these competing systems will continue to see this situation as a deadly game of capitalism (spoiler: its the venture-capital-funded system).

    This battle marks yet another private attack on a public system in the post-WWII era, akin to deregulated utilities, charter schools, and so on. Maybe its payback for what the government did to the private railroads with the publically-funded Interstate Highway system. Maybe this is the next round in America’s haphazard approach to transportation.

    I, for one, am really sick of these libertarian disruptions to our public pillars of life. Turning society’s building blocks into markets for private profit is a sickness of greed;
    capitalism without a conscious. It is most dishonorable.

  • Jame

    The worst ride share dystopia experience I have had was in Philly. I went to a concert at the football stadium – which was absurdly not served by transit. We walked a mile from the bus stop to get to the stadium on the way – it wasn’t a really pleasant walk infrastructure wise.

    On the way back we tried to Uber back to the hotel. There were only 2 or 3 roads into the stadium, and they discontinued the street grid at the parking lot (but the apps still had addresses available for the stadium). We tried to call an car and they kept getting cancelled. A few drivers accepted – they had gone to the concert and wanted us to find them in the traffic nightmare called exiting the parking lot.

    We positioned ourselves near an obvious intersection, but several drivers couldn’t find us. Eventually we found a driver – but it took 75 minutes after the show to finally get into a vehicle. I was so jealous of the people who were able to bike. The stadium was only about 4 miles from our hotel. No bike share at the stadium.

