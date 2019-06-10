Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 10

  • An Update on Efforts to Reform Chicago’s Inequitable Car Ticketing System (WBEZ)
  • The Next Big Idea State Legislators Should Tackle: Property Tax Reform (Tribune)
  • Police Officer Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Restaurant, Killing Woman, 34 (CBS)
  • Driver Cited After Fatally Striking Man, 30, at 63rd/Ashland in Englewood (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop in Austin Dies in Crash, Injuring 4 Others (Tribune)
  • 9 Injured, 1 Critically, in Multi-Car Crash on Kennedy Expressway (NBC)
  • Driver Critically Injures Female Pedestrian at Berwyn/Ashland in Andersonville (CBS)
  • Driver Injured After Veering off LSD S. of Diversey, Crossing Lakefront Trail, Crashing (Tribune)
  • Food Truck Operators Ponder Their Next Move in Legal Battle Against Chicago (WSJ)
  • New Metra Station Signage Welcomed Riders to “Libervytille” (Tribune)
  • Bystanders React on Twitter to Saturday’s World Naked Bike Ride (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • planetshwoop

    Car crosses curb and goes onto LFT is too common. It is one of the reasons I take the ped path sometimes. The trees provide protection. (And yes, I know that wasn’t a factor in *this* crash. )