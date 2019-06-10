Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 10
- An Update on Efforts to Reform Chicago’s Inequitable Car Ticketing System (WBEZ)
- The Next Big Idea State Legislators Should Tackle: Property Tax Reform (Tribune)
- Police Officer Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Restaurant, Killing Woman, 34 (CBS)
- Driver Cited After Fatally Striking Man, 30, at 63rd/Ashland in Englewood (Sun-Times)
- Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop in Austin Dies in Crash, Injuring 4 Others (Tribune)
- 9 Injured, 1 Critically, in Multi-Car Crash on Kennedy Expressway (NBC)
- Driver Critically Injures Female Pedestrian at Berwyn/Ashland in Andersonville (CBS)
- Driver Injured After Veering off LSD S. of Diversey, Crossing Lakefront Trail, Crashing (Tribune)
- Food Truck Operators Ponder Their Next Move in Legal Battle Against Chicago (WSJ)
- New Metra Station Signage Welcomed Riders to “Libervytille” (Tribune)
- Bystanders React on Twitter to Saturday’s World Naked Bike Ride (Sun-Times)
