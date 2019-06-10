Drivers Struck Pedestrians on Ashland in Both Andersonville and Englewood Saturday

Tragically, on Saturday morning a driver critically injured a female pedestrian, 22, on Ashland Avenue in Andersonville, and that night another motorist fatally struck Maurice Taylor, 30, on Ashland in Englewood.

According to Police News Affairs, the woman was walking in the 5300 block of North Ashland when the southbound driver of a red Ford car hit her. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene and was not ticketed, according to police. The case is still under investigation.

At about 9:20 p.m. that evening, 14 miles south of the Andersonville crash site on the 6300 block of South Ashland, Taylor was crossing Ashland when a motorist, 63, struck him, police said. The site is near the Ashland/63rd Green Line station.

Taylor, who lived nearby on the 6400 block of South Marshfield, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, according to police.

The fact that two critical or fatal crashes took place on Ashland on the same day is not simply a coincidence. In both locations Ashland is a wide, five-lane street, which encourages speeding. The Berwyn/Ashland intersection has no stoplights or walk signals, making it a particularly unsafe place to cross the street.

A few years ago the city of Chicago proposed building center-running bus rapid transit on Ashland between 95th and Irving Park Road, which would have improved pedestrian safety by shortening crossing distances and calming traffic. However the plan was shelved due to opposition from some residents and merchants who feared it would make driving less convenient.

Fatality Tracker: 2019 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 13

Bicyclist: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets, based on data for January though May 2019 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for June.