Drivers Struck Pedestrians on Ashland in Both Andersonville and Englewood Saturday

At 63rd Street, where a driver fatally struck a man Saturday night, Ashland is a broad five-lane street. Image: Google Maps
At 63rd Street, where a driver fatally struck a man Saturday night, Ashland is a broad five-lane street. Image: Google Maps

Tragically, on Saturday morning a driver critically injured a female pedestrian, 22, on Ashland Avenue in Andersonville, and that night another motorist fatally struck Maurice Taylor, 30, on Ashland in Englewood.

According to Police News Affairs, the woman was walking in the 5300 block of North Ashland when the southbound driver of a red Ford car hit her. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene and was not ticketed, according to police. The case is still under investigation.

Berwyn and Ashland in Andersonville. Image: Google Maps
Berwyn and Ashland in Andersonville. Image: Google Maps

At about 9:20 p.m. that evening, 14 miles south of the Andersonville crash site on the 6300 block of South Ashland, Taylor was crossing Ashland when a motorist, 63, struck him, police said. The site is near the Ashland/63rd Green Line station.

Taylor, who lived nearby on the 6400 block of South Marshfield, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, according to police.

The fact that two critical or fatal crashes took place on Ashland on the same day is not simply a coincidence. In both locations Ashland is a wide, five-lane street, which encourages speeding. The Berwyn/Ashland intersection has no stoplights or walk signals, making it a particularly unsafe place to cross the street.
A few years ago the city of Chicago proposed building center-running bus rapid transit on Ashland between 95th and Irving Park Road, which would have improved pedestrian safety by shortening crossing distances and calming traffic. However the plan was shelved due to opposition from some residents and merchants who feared it would make driving less convenient.

Fatality Tracker: 2019 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths
Pedestrian: 13
Bicyclist: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets, based on data for January though May 2019 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for June.

  • Jeremy

    I just want to reiterate that the driver in Andersonville did not receive a ticket, but the driver in Englewood did. I wonder if this is an instance of selective enforcement by CPD, or if there were legitimate factors involved in the Andersonville crash that caused police to choose not to issue a ticket.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Elderly Pedestrian Killed in Lakeview Crash

By John Greenfield |
View Larger Map The crash site, from the driver’s perspective. A van driver fatally struck an 80-year-old man at the intersection of Ashland and Wellington Thursday morning, according to authorities. Jamie Ramirez was crossing eastbound at 8:45 a.m. when he was hit by the 50-year-old driver of a northbound 2006 Kia van, said Officer Janel […]

Teen Dies After Being Struck by Van Driver in Gresham

By John Greenfield |
View Larger Map> The crash site from the driver’s perspective. A 19-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a crash last Friday night. Marvell White, of the 9000 block of South Racine in Gresham, was crossing five lanes of traffic in the 8700 block of South Ashland at around 8:20 p.m., according to […]