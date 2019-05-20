Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 20
- Lightfoot Wants to Maintain Civil Relationship With Trump for the Sake of Transpo Grants (WaPo)
- Dorval Carter Is Staying on as CTA President Under the New Administration (Tribune)
- Hit-and-run Driver Fatally Struck Cleo Andrews, 41, Near Chicago State University (NBC)
- Police Are Trying to ID Woman in Her 20s Whom Driver Struck in Rogers Park (Fox)
- Driver Crashed Into Spring Grove House, Pinning Woman, 71, Under His Pickup (Tribune)
- Police Release Images of 6 Suspects in Attack on Sleeping Red Line Passenger (CBS)
- Fight on Cicero Platform Halted Green Line Trains (Sun-Times)
- Switching Problems at Union Station Saturday Caused Cancelations and Delays (WBBM)
- Anti-Bike Lane Conspirator Chuck Schumer Calls for Probe of CTA’s Railcar Supplier (Tribune)
- City-Provided Free Bike Lessons Lessons for Adults Are Coming in June (Tribune)
