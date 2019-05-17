Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 17
- Lynda, John, Mary Wisniewski, and LaRisa Lynch Discuss Rahm’s Transportation Legacy on WBEZ
- …Active Trans’ Ron Burke, CTA’s Dorval Carter, and Alderman Joe Moreno Do the Same (Curbed)
- The Loop Has Gained Over 21K residents, a 28.9% Rise in population (Crain’s)
- 2 Injured After Minivan Driver Crashes Into Evanston McDonald’s (Sun-Times)
- Sun-Times Calls for a Speed Limit on the LFT to Address the Lakefront Lance Phenomenon
- Blair Kamin Checks Out the New Bike-Hostile East Riverwalk Design (Tribune)
- This Story of a Purse Lost on the Red Line and Recovered Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity (Tribune)
