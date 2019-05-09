Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 9

  • CBS: Drivers Routinely Block Busy Intersections, But Police Rarely Write Tickets for It
  • Spielman Looks at Scheinfeld’s Tenure at CDOT Commissioner (Sun-Times)
  • Bill Would Raise IL Gas Tax to $0.44, Hike Fees, Raise Registration Cost for E-Cars (Tribune)
  • Tanker Rollover and Spill Closes Elmhurst Road at Jane Adams Tollway (Tribune)
  • Union Pacific Will Close Its Global 3 Intermodal Terminal in Rochelle, IL (Trains)
  • Mount Prospect Could Add Pedestrian Bridge Downtown (Daily Herald)
  • What’s the Better Bike Route — Halsted or Sheffield? (The Chainlink)
  • The Tribune Shares 4 Ideas for Car-Free Nature Getaways

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Anne A

    Regarding the gridlock piece, I see this problem pretty much every day at both Dearborn & Adams and State & Adams. Right turning traffic onto Dearborn backs up, often blocking the mid-block bus stop. Ride share or truck delivery drivers sometimes block the bus stop too.

    Several bus routes use this stop, and at times they can arrive one right after the other. Gridlock at State is often caused by backed up buses that don’t get through the intersection in time, then SB traffic on State gets backed up.

    Drivers on Dearborn often just keep coming and block WB Adams traffic after the Adams traffic has the green light. This is another cause of gridlock at State.

  • Jeremy

    1. CTA needs to train their drivers better.
    2. State law needs to be changed to allow tickets to be written with photo evidence. Send crews of people out during morning and evening rush with Go Pros. They film for 2 hours, then go to an office and upload the video to a database that can be accessed in court if citations are appealed. Tickets would be printed and mailed. Using secretary of state information it would be easy to look up the vehicle information using the license plate.

  • FlamingoFresh

    Re: Bill Would Raise IL Gas Tax to $0.44, Hike Fees, Raise Registration Cost for E-Cars,
    While I agree a hike in the gas tax and vehicle registration tax is good, I disagree with the exorbitant fee for registration of an electric vehicle. I agree people should pay for using the roads (via gas tax) but to charge such a high rate will dissuade drivers from purchasing electric vehicles, which is beneficial to the environment. Possibly having a tax at charging stations or implementing a vehicle miles tax, for all cars, is the correct way to go about it.

    I also disagree with doubling the price of the driver license. Driver licences serve an overwhelming majority of individuals as their main and only form of identification, everyday and at the airport. Especially considering Illinois was not compliant with the Real ID standards for travel until late March this year, everyone will need to get a new license if they intend to fly and use a driver license as their primary source of ID. Raising the cost doesn’t do anyone favors, possessing one doesn’t mean you will drive (i.e. me), instead just add an additional increase to vehicle registration on top of the currently new proposed.

  • planetshwoop

    Police state! woo-hoo!

    There are cameras everywhere in the loop. You don’t need to send crews out.

    Enforcement might help, but it can’t fix the problem.

    What could? Not making every street in the Loop 4 lanes like an expressway.

    We should apply the safe streets plans to the Loop, and just reduce the number of lanes.

  • BlueFairlane

    I almost posted a comment on the third airport story yesterday about how they should skip Monee or Peotone and build any possible cargo airport in Rochelle to create an easy link to freight lines. Union Pacific evidently doesn’t agree.

  • Lane

    CBS: Drivers Routinely Block Busy Intersections, But Police Rarely Write Tickets for It

    CTA Buses are often the worst offenders:

    https://www.reddit.com/r/IdiotsInCars/comments/axumh5/chicago_transit_authority_articulated_city_bus/

  • rwy

    You can get a state ID. Serves the purposes you listed.

  • Tooscrapps

    Air cargo and rail freight are completely different beasts. There is no real logistic savings having the two in close proximity except maybe some minor savings on truck usage.

  • Kevin M

    Yes, but having a DL is very important to mobility–even for non-car owners. A person might need to borrow or rent a car for some important reason, and that is why many non-car-owners hold a DL. I don’t think its a fair to tax these people with higher fees to pay for roads that they disproportionately cause wear & tear to. Car registration, on the other hand, should be increased (and I think it is part of the IL Senate proposal).