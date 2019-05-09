Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 9
- CBS: Drivers Routinely Block Busy Intersections, But Police Rarely Write Tickets for It
- Spielman Looks at Scheinfeld’s Tenure at CDOT Commissioner (Sun-Times)
- Bill Would Raise IL Gas Tax to $0.44, Hike Fees, Raise Registration Cost for E-Cars (Tribune)
- Tanker Rollover and Spill Closes Elmhurst Road at Jane Adams Tollway (Tribune)
- Union Pacific Will Close Its Global 3 Intermodal Terminal in Rochelle, IL (Trains)
- Mount Prospect Could Add Pedestrian Bridge Downtown (Daily Herald)
- What’s the Better Bike Route — Halsted or Sheffield? (The Chainlink)
- The Tribune Shares 4 Ideas for Car-Free Nature Getaways
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.