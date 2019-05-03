Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 3

  • The City Is Breaking Ground on the New Damen Green Stop (For a 2nd Time) (ABC)
  • Still More Dockless Scooter Pilot Coverage (Block Club, CurbedTribune [Cartoon], American Inno)
  • CBJ: Blue Line Shutdowns Will Happen While O’Hare People Mover Is Inoperative
  • Indiana’s Republican Gov Pulls the Plug on Chicago-Indy Amtrak Service, Ends June 30 (Tribune)
  • CPD Releases Video of Roseland Police Chase That Ended in Death of Danyla Owens, 2 (ABC)
  • Police Seeking Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Pedestrian in Tr-Taylor (CBS)
  • Lipinski Calls on Metra to Fix Falling Concrete, Failing Infrastructure at Union Station (CBS)
  • Lincoln Yards Plan Includes a Possible New Armitage Avenue River Bridge (ChiGov)
  • Funding Announced for Several NW Indiana Bike Trails (Tribune)
  • Editorial: A Fix for Chicago’s Car-Impoundment System Is Long Overdue (Sun-Times)

