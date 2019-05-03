Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 3
- The City Is Breaking Ground on the New Damen Green Stop (For a 2nd Time) (ABC)
- Still More Dockless Scooter Pilot Coverage (Block Club, Curbed, Tribune [Cartoon], American Inno)
- CBJ: Blue Line Shutdowns Will Happen While O’Hare People Mover Is Inoperative
- Indiana’s Republican Gov Pulls the Plug on Chicago-Indy Amtrak Service, Ends June 30 (Tribune)
- CPD Releases Video of Roseland Police Chase That Ended in Death of Danyla Owens, 2 (ABC)
- Police Seeking Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Pedestrian in Tr-Taylor (CBS)
- Lipinski Calls on Metra to Fix Falling Concrete, Failing Infrastructure at Union Station (CBS)
- Lincoln Yards Plan Includes a Possible New Armitage Avenue River Bridge (ChiGov)
- Funding Announced for Several NW Indiana Bike Trails (Tribune)
- Editorial: A Fix for Chicago’s Car-Impoundment System Is Long Overdue (Sun-Times)
