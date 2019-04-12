Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 12

  • Source: Train Operator’s Mistake, Overcorrection Blamed for Blue Line Derailment (CBS)
  • Trucker Charged for Crash That Killed Trooper Brooke Jones-Story (CBS)
  • Ride-Hailing Driver Charged for Collision With Unmarked Police Car (Sun-Times)
  • Police Chase for Possession of Stolen Car Ends in a Hyde Park Crash (Tribune)
  • Video: Pedestrian Attacked by Teens on LFT Near 47th, Where Bike Robberies Occurred (Fox)
  • Proposed Walkway at Lake Forest Metra Stop Faces Uncertain Future (Tribune)
  • Trains Don’t Silence “Voice of Lake County” Broadcast From Round Lake Beach Stop (Herald)

  • Gourmet Chef

    Train automation is readily available and will increase safety and more importantly allow for huge savings as labor costs will plummet.