Q & A: Why Doesn’t the Fullerton Bus Go to the Lake, and Why Doesn’t Amtrak Go to Madison

Fullerton bus route sogn. Photo: Jeff Zoline
keating

Why doesn’t the #74 Fullerton Bus operate east of Lincoln Avenue to connect with Clark Street, Lake Shore Drive corridor bus service, or Lincoln Park? –D.J.

Good question. I’ve often wondered myself why the #74 isn’t an option for getting from neighborhoods like Belmont-Cragin, Hermosa, and Logan Square to the Lakefront Trail and beaches.

As it stands, the Fullerton bus starts at Nordica Avenue (7000 W.), heads east to Halsted Street (800 W.), south to Webster Avenue (2200 N.), east to Lincoln at Larrabee Street (600 W.), and then northwest on Lincoln to Halsted again before returning west. That means it never takes you within a mile walk of the lake.

Screen Shot 2019-04-01 at 3.09.24 PM
The #74 bus stops a mile walk from the lakefront. Image: Google Maps

“CTA personnel routinely analyze ridership and service levels to look for the most effective ways to serve Chicago and the surrounding communities,” said spokeswoman Irene Ferradaz when I asked about this. “Every decision we make about CTA service has one goal in mind: Providing our customers with the best service that is affordable, reliable, safe and convenient.”

“Service planning is a complex process,” Ferradaz added. “When analyzing service, among the myriad elements that factor into any decision made, CTA planners must look at the route in its entirety, not just the area where a modification would occur. They must also look at any potential impacts a route modification could have other routes serving the area.

The narrow stretch of Fullerton east of Halsted. Image: Google Maps
Ferradaz noted that the #74 is one of CTA’s longer east-west bus routes, and its service zone is in the top 1 percent densest in the city. “Traffic congestion and limited turnaround space east of Halsted are key factors in CTA’s decision to continue to maintain the current routing and avoid major impacts to the rest of the route or others nearby,” she said. “As with all its service, CTA continues to analyze service levels and explore ways to best serve the needs of the riding public.”

She’s got a point about congestion. East of Halsted, Fullerton becomes a picturesque-but-narrow two-lane street where traffic jams are the norm. There’s so little extra room on the road that I don’t even like biking down this stretch, so it’s no wonder that the CTA doesn’t want to run buses down it.

Why doesn't Amtrak stop at Madison on the way from Milwaukee to the Twin Cities? Green lines are connecting bus service. Image: Amtrak
Why isn’t there Amtrak service from Chicago to Madison, Wisconsin? The Empire Builder line goes from Chicago to Milwaukee to the Twin Cities on its way to the Pacific Northwest, so wouldn’t it have made sense to have the route go through the second-biggest city in Wisconsin on the way from Milwaukee to Minnesota? –JG

“In the mid-1800s when Milwaukee business interests financed construction of the predecessor of the Milwaukee Road [aka the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad], Saint Paul was the goal,” according to railroad professional who asked to be anonymous. “Madison wasn’t on the way and was of no industrial or agricultural interest.”

Eventually, branch lines were built to Madison from both Milwaukee and Chicago,” he said. Madison had a daily passenger train to and from Chicago at the tail end of private operation, just before Amtrak was created.

“There was an internal battle within the Nixon administration between the federal Office of Management and Budget versus the then-new U.S. Department of Transportation during the establishment of Amtrak,” the railroad professional said. “Some wanted an expansive initial system, but the bean-counters wanted a VERY truncated system. The system we have now is the compromise that left off many routes like Madison-Chicago, Cleveland-Cincinnati, etc.”

Madison was not included on the Milwaukee Road’s mainline between Chicago and the Twin Cities so it was left of the map. “Routes that were not included are impossibly hard to get back now because of railroad opposition, money, and/or politics,” the railroad man said. However, he ended with a note of optimism that there may once again be rail service to Madison. “With a new Democratic governor [Tony Evers] in office, there’s new interest in this on the part of the state.

  • Re Fullerton: I always thought the turn around at LSD was the issue. Course now there is the actual turn around. Still may not be good enough. Narrow street. Well take one or both parking lanes. Those folks can afford garages. I think Gov Thompson had a house on that stretch. So it’s no stretch that latter day NIMBYs made sure a potentially popular way to get to the zoo and the beach got scotched. Wait is “scotched” unPC?

  • FG

    Interesting rail history tidbit: Madison was the only city with hourly service on one railroad (i.e. service provided by one company, rather than two or more) from Chicago. Obviously discontinued long before A-Day (when Amtrak came into existence taking over the remaining intercity routes of the participating railroads, others joined later) – would be interesting to find out if it was profitable, since the competition between RR’s was often what caused the service to disappear.

  • The Diversey bus goes to the Nature Museum. That’s about as close as you’re going to get to Fullerton and the lake. It also swings by the Logan Square Blue Line station. Underrated bus, IMO.

  • quinnkasal

    Are you talking about the Nature Museum turnaround? That’s the obvious answer for me and I’m sure CTA sees that. The biggest issue has to be the Fullerton stretch

  • quinnkasal

    Also worth mentioning the 2009-10 planned expansion of the Amtrak Hiawatha to Madison, which had federal stimulus money alloted, returned immediately after Scott Walker won the gubernatorial election in 2010. It blows my mind Amtrak literally has two never-used Talgo trainsets built for Wisconsin service (with a Badger red stripe) that have been sitting in their yards ever since. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hiawatha_Service#Future_expansion

  • Robert Kania

    Why doesn’t the CTA charge $5 at Midway Airport?

  • TransitXan17

    Midway has a huge bus terminal connected to the station, so the station serves both city residents and travelers. O’hare does not have many bus connections at its station, as it is strictly more for travelers rather than city residents. To make a $5 charge at Midway will difficult to enable as there is no way to determine who is a commuter and a traveler.

  • TransitXan17

    *Does not have ANY bus connections.

  • Robert Kania

    But if you are transferring from a bus, you will only be charged 25 cents.

