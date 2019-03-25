Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 25
- Uber/JUMP Is Lobbying Aldermen to Vote Against the Divvy/Lyft Deal (Sun-Times)
- TransitCenter Looks at How the Need for Better Bus Is Influencing the Mayoral Race
- Sun-Times: “Cross at Your Own Risk” Warning on Bridge Is a Sign We Need a Capital Bill
- Passenger Killed When Driver Rear-ends Firetruck Helping With Another Crash (NBC)
- Taxi Driver Crashes Into the Clark/Lake Walgreens, Passenger Injured (ABC)
- Police Are Looking for Group Who Assaulted, Robbed Man Near Belmont Red (CBS)
- How Should You Treat People With Mental Illness on the ‘L’? (Tribune)
- J.B. Pritzker Officiated Former CTA Chief Ron Huberman’s (Noisy) Wedding (Politico)
- “Modern Italy” Looks at Chicago’s Balbo Street Renaming Controversy
- Almost 50 Black Women Gathered for a “Black Girls Do Bike” Meetup (Tribune)
- What Are Your Favorite Songs for Biking? (The Chainlink)
- Interview Show With Veteran Chicago Bike Couriers Debuts Wednesday 6 PM
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.