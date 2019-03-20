Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 20
- How, If All Goes Well, New Mobility Tech Could Help Fight Climate Change (Active Trans)
- Dowell Wants Changes to Prosed Development by Soldier Field With Transit Center (Tribune)
- Man Shot in Leg While Biking in Englewood (Sun-Times)
- Construction of New Irving Park Bridge, Including Unperpath, Starts Thursday (Block Club)
- Milwaukee Near California Blocked for Ongoing Construction Project (Block Club)
- Hero ‘L’ Rider Documents Unsanitary Conditions, Lobbies CTA for Improvement (CBS)
- The Recyclery Is Hiring a Bookkeeper and Admin Coordinator (The Chainlink)
