Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 20

  • How, If All Goes Well, New Mobility Tech Could Help Fight Climate Change (Active Trans)
  • Dowell Wants Changes to Prosed Development by Soldier Field With Transit Center (Tribune)
  • Man Shot in Leg While Biking in Englewood (Sun-Times)
  • Construction of New Irving Park Bridge, Including Unperpath, Starts Thursday (Block Club)
  • Milwaukee Near California Blocked for Ongoing Construction Project (Block Club)
  • Hero ‘L’ Rider Documents Unsanitary Conditions, Lobbies CTA for Improvement (CBS)
  • The Recyclery Is Hiring a Bookkeeper and Admin Coordinator (The Chainlink)

  • Random_Jerk

    Yes, CTA is filthy. That’s why people (unfortunately) prefer to take Uber and Lyft. I don’t understand why stations can’t be power washed on a regular basis. Doesn’t seem like a hard thing to do. I’m sure there are ton of lame excuses..

  • rohmen

    Not saying a person should have to clean up a plastic bottle filled with someone’s pee, but if a person snaps a pic of an empty liquor bottle, I hope the same person also just picks it up and pitches it. People are sh***y, and are going to stay that way, but riders can lend a bit of a hand too.

  • dlspos

    If the bottle is full of piss, how clean were the hands of the jerk who left it there? I wouldn’t touch it.

  • rohmen

    …..and that’s why I said a person shouldn’t touch the pee bottle. The liquor bottle, though, looks empty. I get the dirty hands argument, but it’s not like that person’s hands didn’t touch other things all over the train and City that you’re likely going to touch at some point in the day.

  • Jeremy

    I kind of disagree. If some riders clean other riders’ trash, then the CTA doesn’t have to acknowledge the issue. I would prefer if the CTA hires people and pays them a decent wage to clean the trains. That is how transit systems in Europe operate.