Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 14

  • Council Votes 33-14 to Approve the $6B Lincoln Yards Project (Block Club)
  • $95M West Side Police & Fire Academy Passes City Council (Block Club)
  • Emanuel Introduces Ordinance Regulating “E-bikes and Mobility Devices” (Sun-Times)
  • Development Over Tracks by Soldier Field Would Include Massive Transit Center (Tribune)
  • Active Trans Calls on IDOT to Update Its Design Guideline to Protect Vulnerable Road Users
  • Little Village Distribution Center Gets $19.7M Tax Break From City Council (Block Club)
  • Why Have There Been So Many Recent Cases of Drivers Striking IL State Troopers? (Tribune)
  • After Brutal Stabbing Attack on Cicero Green Platform, CBS Says CTA Crime Is on the Rise
  • Man Charged With Attacking Pregnant Woman on Red Line Near Addison (Sun-Times)
  • Bicycle/Race” Author Dr. Adonia Lugo Speaks at IIT on 4/4, 6 PM

