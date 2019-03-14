Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 14
- Council Votes 33-14 to Approve the $6B Lincoln Yards Project (Block Club)
- $95M West Side Police & Fire Academy Passes City Council (Block Club)
- Emanuel Introduces Ordinance Regulating “E-bikes and Mobility Devices” (Sun-Times)
- Development Over Tracks by Soldier Field Would Include Massive Transit Center (Tribune)
- Active Trans Calls on IDOT to Update Its Design Guideline to Protect Vulnerable Road Users
- Little Village Distribution Center Gets $19.7M Tax Break From City Council (Block Club)
- Why Have There Been So Many Recent Cases of Drivers Striking IL State Troopers? (Tribune)
- After Brutal Stabbing Attack on Cicero Green Platform, CBS Says CTA Crime Is on the Rise
- Man Charged With Attacking Pregnant Woman on Red Line Near Addison (Sun-Times)
- “Bicycle/Race” Author Dr. Adonia Lugo Speaks at IIT on 4/4, 6 PM
