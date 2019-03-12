Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 12

  • Annama Abraham, 61, Fatally Struck in Niles — 4th Recent Pedestrian Fatality in Area (CBS)
  • Driver Who Killed Joy Tyrus, 28, While Fleeing Traffic Stop Charged With Homicide (Tribune)
  • Man Charged With DUI in Crash With Firetruck That Killed Passenger Andrew Lee, 32 (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Dead in Single-Vehicle Crash on Eisenhower Expressway (CBS)
  • Lightfoot and Preckwinkle Respond to a CBS Question on Transportation & Infrastructure
  • Wisconsin Budget Includes $45M to Expand Chicago-Milwaukee Amtrak Service (WPR)
  • Last Phase of Fulton Market Streetscape, Including Bike Racks, Benches, Breaks Ground (Curbed)
  • A Look at the Homewood-Flossmoor Cycling Scene (HF Chronicle)
  • Goose Island Is Giving Away 24 Free bikes Today — Unlock With Code 03120 (Sun-Times)
  • No Booze, Request for No Backpacks or Water Bottles, on Metra on Saturday for St. Pat’s (ABC)

  • Alexander Kessler

    Pretty underwhelming responses from the mayoral candidates. Preckwinkle specifically states her priority will be transportation in Rosemont?? Ha.