Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 22

  • Mayoral Candidates Support Upgrading Metra Electric (Active Trans)
  • Why Are U.S. Cities Becoming More Dangerous for Pedestrians and Cyclists? (Fast Company)
  • Multibillion-Dollar Plan Would Build High-Rises Over Metra Tracks by Soldier Field (Tribune)
  • MED Saw Major Delays After Freight Derailment Near East Hazel Crest (Sun-Times)
  • What a Racket! Check Out the Squash Court Being Built at Union Station (Tribune)
  • Chainlinkers Share Winter Bike Chain Maintenance Tips
  • Anthony Foxx Will Keynote the Shared Mobility Summit, March 5-7 at the Fairmont Hotel

  • planetshwoop

    The Fortune article references how cities need to change their physical layout to encourage safety for peds/cyclists. Amen.

    But in my inbox from another source was the Governor’s Highway Safety Association pedestrian fatality reports, which shows a drop in traffic fatalities (death of people in cars) but a big jump in pedestrian fatalities.

    They cite two reason: cell phones and weed.

    So before we think about legalization here, we should be aware of the consequences for vision zero. (I’m not arguing for or against legalization/decriminalization, just that it is a consideration that often doesn’t come up in the discussion. There are many factors to consider.

    Thinking about this reminds us that it isn’t just drivers who are high, but also pedestrians how are out of it and walk into the street with bad consequences. Both are important.

  • FlamingoFresh
  • FlamingoFresh

    “…Lyft is “behind” a proposed bill the city says would “eliminate local consumer, safety and disability-access protections” for riders who use Lyft or other ride-hailing companies like Uber.”

  • Jeremy

    There was an article on this site on 1/28/19 about three senior pedestrians (72, 78, 86) being hit in Morton Grove and Niles. Do you think they were high or using their phones? I think infrastructure is a far larger influence on pedestrian safety than cell phones and drugs.

  • planetshwoop

    Of course infrastructure matters. The point the study raised is the for the same infrastructure, fatalities went up in states where pot was legal and down where it wasn’t, year over year.