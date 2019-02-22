Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 22
- Mayoral Candidates Support Upgrading Metra Electric (Active Trans)
- Why Are U.S. Cities Becoming More Dangerous for Pedestrians and Cyclists? (Fast Company)
- Multibillion-Dollar Plan Would Build High-Rises Over Metra Tracks by Soldier Field (Tribune)
- MED Saw Major Delays After Freight Derailment Near East Hazel Crest (Sun-Times)
- What a Racket! Check Out the Squash Court Being Built at Union Station (Tribune)
- Chainlinkers Share Winter Bike Chain Maintenance Tips
- Anthony Foxx Will Keynote the Shared Mobility Summit, March 5-7 at the Fairmont Hotel
