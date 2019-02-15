Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 15
- Metra Seeking $5B From State to Modernize “Oldest Passenger Fleet in the Country” (WGN)
- Chicagoland’s Next Bridge Crisis Could Happen in Will County (Tribune)
- Police Seeking Driver Who Critically Injured Man, 75, in Portage Park Last Month (Sun-Times)
- Driver of Stolen Vehicle Plows Into CTA Bus in Pilsen, Injuring Operator (Sun-Times)
- Pregnant Woman Attacked on Red Line Near Addison: CTA Employee Was Unhelpful (ABC)
- Send Block Club Shots of the Worst Potholes in Town and They’ll Ask CDOT to Fix them
- Metra Is Free This Weekend, So Hit up These Worthwhile Suburban Destinations (Time Out)
