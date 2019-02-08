Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 8
- Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Roberto Cortez, 57, at High-Crash Stone Park Intersection (ABC)
- Police Chase Ends When Driver Slams Into Hammond Home in Fatal Crash (NBC)
- Pedestrian Reportedly Injured on Randolph Near State Yesterday (The Chainlink)
- Photos Released of Suspect in Stabbing Attack on CTA Bus in Austin (Sun-Times)
- Blue Line Service Suspended Between Grand and Racine Thursday Afternoon (Tribune)
- Ald. King Claims That Plan for Bikeways on Polk & Plymouth “Isn’t Scrapped” (Block Club)
- The Bike Shop Theft Epidemic Has Spread to Evanston (NBC)
- The Erie/Franklin Intersection Makes a Cameo in an Onion Gag About Pedestrian Safety
