Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 9
- Amira Nairat, 15, Fatally Struck by Driver Wanted for 3 Oak Lawn Hit-and-Run Crashes (ABC)
- Chicago Study Finds Upzoning May Not Help Increase the Housing Supply (CityLab)
- Why the Alleged Patronage Hire of a Legislator’s Housemate to the CTA Matters (Tribune)
- Chico: Let’s Launch Special Reduced-Fare CTA Bus Routes to Address Food Deserts (Sun-Times)
- MED Trains Will Run on a Modified Schedule Through Friday (Sun-Times)
- A Long-Overdue Obit for Cycling Great Major Taylor, Who Died in Chicago (NYT)
- Paging Alanis Morissette: Metra Is Offering Express Service to the Auto Show (News & Observer)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
