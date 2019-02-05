Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 9

  • Amira Nairat, 15, Fatally Struck by Driver Wanted for 3 Oak Lawn Hit-and-Run Crashes (ABC)
  • Chicago Study Finds Upzoning May Not Help Increase the Housing Supply (CityLab)
  • Why the Alleged Patronage Hire of a Legislator’s Housemate to the CTA Matters (Tribune)
  • Chico: Let’s Launch Special Reduced-Fare CTA Bus Routes to Address Food Deserts (Sun-Times)
  • MED Trains Will Run on a Modified Schedule Through Friday (Sun-Times)
  • A Long-Overdue Obit for Cycling Great Major Taylor, Who Died in Chicago (NYT)
  • Paging Alanis Morissette: Metra Is Offering Express Service to the Auto Show (News & Observer)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.